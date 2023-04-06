Last Chance! Voter Registration Deadline for May 6 Election is TODAY

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Harris County voters participating in the May 6 General Election have until Thursday (April 6) register to vote. To register, voters have a number of options, including:

· Print a form online from HarrisVotes.com and mail it to our office P.O. Box 3527, Houston, Texas 77253;

· Visit our voter registration office on the second floor of 1001 Preston, Houston, Texas, 77002;

· Pick up a form from any Harris County Public Library;

· Fill out a form at any of our branch offices;

· Or fax your completed application to 713-368-2309 by April 6. With this method, the original application faxed must be received by our office within four business days of the fax being sent.

If you are already registered to vote but have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online.

Completed voter registration applications must be received by our office by April 6 in order to be accepted for the May 6 election. All registered voters will have state and county-wide propositions on their ballot, while some may have additional local contests depending on their residence.

There are currently over 2.5 million registered voters in Harris County. For more information, including sample ballots and polling locations, visit HarrisVotes.com and follow @HarrisVotes on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. We have bilingual operators fluent in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Chinese to answer voter questions at 713-755-6965.