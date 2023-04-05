Apple Pay & McDonalds have recently collaborated! The new Apple promo was emailed to everyone stating: “Order ahead and save. Get a free 6-piece Chicken McNugget® with any minimum $1 purchase in the McDonalds app with Apple Pay, through April 11″.
To claim your free McNuggets you must be at a “participating” McDonalds, you’ll have to select the deal using the mobile app, and you will have to opt-in to the McDonalds rewards program. As of right now, McDonalds is the only restaurant that is being featured in this promo however, Apple partners with DoorDash, Grubhub, & Uber Eats for convenient deliveries.
- 97.9 The Box and A-Life Present: The A-Life Full Court Sweepstakes!
- Enter to Win Tickets to the ‘Legends of Hip Hop Tour’ On April 7 in Houston!
- Win Passes To NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest OR The Final Four Music Festival
- The Amanda Seales Show Weekdays 10a-2p on The Box!
- Blac Chyna Lands Leading Role in ‘B.A.P.S’ Stage Play
- It’s Back! Calling all Foodies: Black Restaurant Week Houston is Here April 2-16
- Howard University Names Stacey Abrams As Chair For Race And Black Politics
- Apple & McDonalds Collab To Get You FREE Nuggets
- I Hate The Homies Podcast LSU WOMEN are the CHAMPS & The Huskies beat the Aztecs | Episode 46
- Former Teacher Brandon Johnson Elected Chicago’s New Mayor
- 10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
- 21 Year Old YouTuber Shot During YouTube Prank
- Former President Donald Trump Placed Under Arrest in NYC Court
- My Playlist 2000s Tour feat Ja Rule, Ashanti, Ma$e + More Coming June 24
Apple & McDonalds Collab To Get You FREE Nuggets was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Flo Rida’s Son Taken to ICU After Falling From Apartment Window
-
Rapper BTB Savage Killed In Houston Hours After Mocking Slain Man Online
-
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is Running For Mayor of Houston
-
'Creed III' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
[VIDEO] Ouch! Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo
-
Report: Houston Man Impersonated Cop To See Megan Thee Stallion Show
-
Win Passes To NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest OR The Final Four Music Festival
-
97.9 The Box and A-Life Present: The A-Life Full Court Sweepstakes!