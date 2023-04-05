It’s Back! Calling all Foodies: Black Restaurant Week Houston is Here April 2-16

CLOSE
Black Restaurant Week is presenting its 8th annual campaign in the Houston Region. Discover black-owned restaurants food trucks, sweets, and more across Houston, Beaumont, and additional surrounding metro areas.
Founded in 2016 by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson, Black Restaurant Week® is dedicated to celebrating the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine nationwide. Through a series of events and promotional campaigns, Black Restaurant Week’s culinary initiatives help introduce culinary businesses and culinary professionals to the community.
