21 Year Old YouTuber Shot During YouTube Prank

Tanner Cook is a 21-year-old YouTuber who was shot while playing a prank in a mall in Virginia. He releases YouTube videos via the channel “Classified Goons”. He stated that he was just playing a prank a “practical joke” and the guy shot him. This may be an example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes, unfortunately. Tanner survived the gunshot wound and spoke to the news to detail what happened.
The suspect, Alan W. Colie, 31, has been facing felony charges since the incident. These charges include aggravated malicious wounding, discharging a firearm within a building, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The two did not know each other pryer to the shooting.
