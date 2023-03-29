97.9 The Box and A-Life Present: The A-Life Full Court Sweepstakes!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The biggest weekend in college hoops is coming to H-Town!

97.9 The Box and A-Life are calling a full-court press and running point on where to party and watch all the basketball friday. Kick things off THIS FRIDAY and with the MVP of all Happy Hours at Southside Sporting Club in Stafford, hosted by DJ J-Que from 7-9pm.

Then on Saturday, crossover to Prospect Park Fountainview to taste some of the best wings in the city and catch the semi-final games with Jessica Jeanz of Good Morning H-Town. Then on Sunday, get ready to Brunch N Dunk at Kamp Houston! Enjoy an afternoon of fun with ya boy G-Mane from 4-6pm.

On Monday, Pick and Roll back to Southside Sporting Club for The Big Game Watch Party, hosted by G-Mane and DJ J-Que starting at 6pm til the last horn sounds.

Register your email address below for your chance to win a table for 6 and $250 in food and beverages.

MUST BE 21+ TO ENTER AND WIN.

Find out more about all the venues giving you the hottest college hoops experience below:

Prospect Park

Kamp Houston

Southside Sporting Club