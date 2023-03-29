Contests

Don’t Miss The Hottest Block Party in Houston – Win Passes To The ATT Block Party!

Published on March 29, 2023

ATT Block Party Giveaway

That’s right, 97.9 The Box wants to hook you up with two free tickets to the AT&T Block Party as well as the HBCU All-Star Game, courtesy of AT&T, Proud Partner of the Men’s Final Four.

Learn how you can get your tickets at the AT&T Store at 7811 Main Street this Thursday from 4 to 6 PM. While you’re there, you just might get to meet Basketball Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich.

Stop sweating that bracket and get in on the celebration at the AT&T Store at 7811 Main Street this Thursday from 4 to 6 PM and don’t miss your chance to learn how you can score free tickets from 97.9 The Box to Megan Thee Stallion’s show at the AT&T Block Party.

