Exclusive Don Toliver Performance Taking Place At Todos Santos March 28

Don Toliver, fresh off the release of his brand new, critically-acclaimed album “Love Sick”, is coming back home to H-Town for a special live performance at Todos Santos on Washington Avenue on Tuesday, March 28. The album was released on Travis Scott’s Atlantic Records imprint, Cactus Jack Records, and features guest spots from Justin Bieber, James Blake, Future, GloRilla and Lil Durk. The performance will be open to the public, within Todos Santos’ capacity, and VIP bottle service reservations can be made by calling 713-235-0755.

Todos Santos hosted Machine Gun Kelly for a special live performance after his Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo concert on Tuesday, March 14, and the bar has hosted DJs including Laidback Luke, Disco Lines and Henry Fong.

“The MGK show brought an amazing energy and great crowd that Washington Avenue hasn’t seen in some time,” Todos Santos co-owner Brandon Duliakas said. “We’re excited to bring another unique and one-of-a-kind musical performance to Houston. Don Toliver is crushing it right now, and we’re ecstatic to be the first nightclub in his hometown to host a live performance of his new music.”