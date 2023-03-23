City Leaders Vote To Expand Outside Dining Areas in Downtown Houston

If you’re downtown and looking for a food experience that lets you enjoy the outdoors, the city council recently voted to reserve seven blocks of Main Street in downtown Houston for restaurants to offer outside dining. During the pandemic, select areas became available to support struggling restaurants by offering their patrons the option to eat outdoors.
The street is closed to vehicles for blocks where bars or restaurants have opted into the plan
Now, three years later, city leaders are making the “More Space: Main Street” program permanent in addition to adding more space for people to enjoy a meal outdoors. The “More Space” program may be expanded in other parts of the city, according to chief transportation planner David Fields.
