Contests

Enter to Win Tickets to See Drake + 21 Savage at The Toyota Center June 21!

Published on March 22, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Drake 21 Savage

Source: Radio One / Radio One

It’s that time! On June 21st It’s All A Blur Tour comes to Houston, Texas. Yall been asking for tickets and we got ’em. Take our short music survey for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the hottest show of the summer.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR MUSIC SURVEY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

More from 97.9 The Box
Close