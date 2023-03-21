Here’s The No. 1 Ex Nick Cannon Wishes He Had a Baby With

Nick Cannon recently made a comment about one ex-girlfriend he wishes he had a baby with. Any idea who that could be!?
Cannon, a father of 12, dated Cristina Milian in the early 2000s. The two were together for two years and met on the set of Love Don’t Cost A Thing in 2003. In an interview post from The Shade Room that went live yesterday, Cannon insinuated that he wished he and Milian would’ve had a baby.
“If I say this, I know this gonna go viral,” Cannon said. “But when Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don’t Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant…I was like, ‘Dang, man,’ but I was so happy for her.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Milian, at that time, had a baby with her ex-husband The Dream.
Cannon then also went on to praise his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, for who he’s often had high praise. He remarked in the interview about how he had pictures of Mariah on his wall at the age of 12, implying his infatuation with her has always been present.
But the real question is, who will Nick Cannon get pregnant next? He’s recently stated that he’ll stop making babies when God tells him to, so I’m guessing we won’t have to wait too long for that answer!
The Latest:
- Enter to Win Tickets to See Drake + 21 Savage at The Toyota Center June 21!
- Win Passes To NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest OR The Final Four Music Festival
- 97.9 The Box Radio Cares for Kids St. Jude Kids Radiothon 2023
- Praise In The Park is Back! March 18th, 2023 – Get Tickets Here
- The Amanda Seales Show Weekdays 10a-2p on The Box!
- [VIDEO] Mother of 2-Year-Old Killed Said Child’s Father Choked Her On Facetime
- Ramadan: How Public Schools Are Recognizing The Sacred Islamic Month
- Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Brutal Attack in South Florida Gym
- Ciara Stepped Out In A Black Grace Ling Ensemble
- Angela Simmons Poses With Her Boo, Yo Gotti, In Stylish Givenchy Boots
- Get Excited For Bernie Mac’s Posthumous Return In Never-Before-Heard Stand-Up Album
- Amanda Seales Show ‘To Arrest Trump Or Not To Arrest Trump That Is The Question?’ | EPISODE 74
- U.S. Expedites Tank Delivery To Ukraine
- Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
Here’s The No. 1 Ex Nick Cannon Wishes He Had a Baby With was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Megan Thee Stallion To Headline March Madness Music Fest in Houston March 31
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Drake Announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ Tour With 21 Savage
-
Enter to Win Tickets to See Drake + 21 Savage at The Toyota Center June 21!
-
Houston Man Who Says His Daughter Died During His Police Chase Charged With Murder
-
Win Passes To NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest OR The Final Four Music Festival
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!