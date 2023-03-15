H-Town

Win Passes To NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest OR The Final Four Music Festival

Two exciting events, pick your Fun Fest Experience!

Published on March 15, 2023
Final Four March Madness

If the games weren’t exciting enough, the Men’s Final Four is bringing a weekend jam-packed with events around Houston for residents and visitors of all ages. Sports fans, college students, families, music junkies: there is something for everyone! Tip-off your weekend with a trip to the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest and Music Fest presented by Capital One. As you take your first steps through the doors, you’ll be greeted by a sports wonderland of interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, and much more!

This is YOUR chance to win passes to either the NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest OR The AT&T Music Festival.

