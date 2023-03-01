March Madness Music Fest Headliners (April 1 and April 2)

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

March 1, 2023

Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Maggie Rogers & Mickey Guyton to Perform as Part of the

2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Houston March 31-April 2

Free Ticketed Festival Sponsored by Coca-Cola, Capital One and AT&T,

Held at Discovery Green Park Will Tip-Off Full Weekend of Men’s Final Four Festivities

The NCAA and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Live Events, alongside official NCAA Corporate Champions Coca-Cola and Capital One, today announced an incredible line-up of artists performing as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in conjunction with the 2023 Division I Men’s Final Four. The free, three-day event is set to take place March 31 – April 2, at Discovery Green Park in Houston.

This year, the March Madness Music Festival will provide fans access to hype-worthy entertainment and more via registration for each day’s events. Fans can register for free music festival tickets at ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.

On Saturday, April 1, GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist/producer/performer Maggie Rogers will tip-off the day’s festivities from the Move by Coca-Cola Stage. GRAMMY® award-winning American rapper and musician Lil Nas X will close out the concert in star-studded fashion. Registration for tickets to Move by Coca-Cola begins today at 1p.m. ET.

On Sunday, April 2, Capital One JamFest® will be co-headlined by GRAMMY® Award-winning artists Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, two of the industry’s most dynamic live performers. GRAMMY® Award-winning group Little Big Town and GRAMMY® nominated “Lay It On Me” singer Mickey Guyton will kick off the day’s event making for a can’t-miss festival experience.

Capital One debit and credit cardholders, excluding private label cards, will get exclusive early access to free tickets for Capital One JamFest® on Wednesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. ET through Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. ET or as supplies last. Registration for the general public will go live on Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. ET. In addition to getting first access to the free tickets, cardholders will receive instructions on arrival times, where to line up for festival entry, and important day of information.

Performers and registration information for the AT&T Block Party on Friday, March 31, will be announced at a later date.

Fans will be able to stream Sunday’s live performances on ncaa.com and bleacherreport.com. For more details about the weekend, fans can stay up to date by visiting ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest, following @MFinalFour on Twitter, or downloading the Men’s Final Four app presented by AT&T.

Saturday, April 1 – Move by Coca-Cola

Performances from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time

Lil Nas X

Maggie Rogers

Sunday, April 2 – Capital One JamFest®

Performances from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time

Tim McGraw

Keith Urban

Little Big Town

Mickey Guyton

Specific media event credentials will be issued for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (March 31 – April 2) at the Houston Local Organizing Committee media center located at Room 215 in the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The NCAA March Madness Music Festival is an activation extension of the NCAA’s Corporate Champions and Partners marketing program, which Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports license and collaborate on as part of an agreement with the NCAA.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. CBS will televise the Division I Men’s Final Four, beginning with the Division I Men’s National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, and then the Division I Men’s National Championship on Monday, April 3, from Houston. This marks the fourth time that Houston will host the Final Four. The first time was in 1971.

###

Artist Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fmeqv60495gviev/AACI0o7-fsr5_OtPnA-FAr44a?dl=0

Media Contact: Kelsey McCullough, kelsey@scurfieldgroup.com, 713.857.6353