‘Rebuilding Together’ Brings New Life to Historic Third Ward Homes

As we bid farewell to another Black History Month, “Rebuilding Together” was kind enough to offer an update about their work rebuilding homes in the historic Third Ward, a landmark African American community for over 150 years.

In 2022, Rebuilding Together Houston expanded its Community Revitalization Program into this neighborhood, which may have more families at risk of losing their home than any other neighborhood in Houston.

Click Here To Support the mission: Repairing Homes. Revitalizing Communities. Rebuilding Lives.

The work here will extend far beyond this month and all of 2023. The group estimates there are over 1,000 homeowners in the Third Ward that need our services. With the help of donors and volunteers, they help many families and improve the community.

Cheniere Energy volunteers and staff completed exterior repairs to protect the home from weather damage, pest infestation and decay. Previously their contractors completed the following:

1) Roof replacement

2) Structural stabilization

3) Electrical repairs

4) Plumbing repairs

5) Door replacement to improve safety of the home

Joining in on to help a hand and cheer on the much-needed repairs were local names including: Cheniere Energy; Media Partners: ABC13, Praise 92.1, 97.9 The Box and Majic 102.1; and Community Partners: Change Happens, Northern Third Ward and Trees for Houston. Houston City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz was in attendance as well as the offices of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and District 147 State Rep. Jolanda Jones.