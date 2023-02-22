Amanda Seales Show ‘The Magazine Cover Conspiracy Is Destroying Us’ | EPISODE 55

Welcome to this Wednesday episode of the Amanda Seales Show. We cover a range of topics on this podcast, including Biden’s rallying cry in Warsaw, to experimental male birth control and the impact of magazine covers on the black community.

As always you can expect to laugh and learn as Amanda and DJ Nailz discuss these important issues.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

(02:32) BLACKURATE NEWS: Biden Issues A Rallying Cry In Warsaw: ‘Ukraine Will Never Be A Victory For Russia’. Brittney Griner… Returning To WNBA (07:36) Experimental Male Birth Control Proven Effective To Prevent Pregnancy(11:03) Gettin To Know Amanda And Nailz : When Was The Last Time You Did Something For The First Time. (14:51) 1 855 AMANDA 8…THATS 855 262-6328 …. OUR LINES ARE OPEN 24/7. We Have A Caller Responding To Nyc Mayor Adams Considering Remote Work For City Employees. (18:05) BLACKURATE NEWS: A Magnitude 6.3 Aftershock Struck Southern Turkey On Monday. New Study Finds Black Women’s Hair 2.5 Times More Likely To Be Seen As Unprofessional (25:11) Are Magazine Covers Destroying The Black Community? (29:13) BIG UP/LET DOWN: BIG UP – Youtube Top Creator Mrbeast Funds Surgery For 1,000 Blind People, Helping Them See Again. LET DOWN – East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway Defends Saying It Was “The Biggest Slap In The Face” For President Biden To Visit Ukraine While Ohio Deals With Chemical Fallout From The Train Derailment. (34:05) WE ALWAYS LOVE TAKING YOUR CALLS @ 855-AMANDA-8, 855-262-6328 This Caller Is Responding To The Topic On Rich Men Making Time (35:28) BLACKURATE NEWS: W. Va. Senate Passes Bill Requiring ‘In God We Trust’ Phrase Displayed In All Public Schools. We Covered This Story Yesterday But Today We Have An Update To The Story About Judge Mathis And (The People’s Court) Judge Milian Being Canceled (41:34) Mary J. Blige Shares Laughs With 50 Cent, Yung Miami & More In ‘Wine Down’ Trailer (44:22) Relationships….How Do You Handle Being Stood Up On A Date? (48:03) We Did A Topic Last Week Where Someone Posted On Twitter That “Natural Bodies Are For Broke Women. GIVE US A CALL AT 855-AMANDA-8, 855-262-6328 TO CHIME IN. (50:32) BLACKURATE NEWS: Tyler Perry Denies “House Of Payne” Actress Cassi Davis Died (54:43) Rihanna’s Dad Says He Found Out About New Pregnancy During Super Bowl Reveal

Amanda Seales Show ‘The Magazine Cover Conspiracy Is Destroying Us’ | EPISODE 55 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com