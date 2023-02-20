Angela Bassett’s style is everything, and over the weekend the beauty was spotted on the red carpet at the BAFTAs in London, England donning a custom designer gown that certainly gave us fashion envy!
It’s true, Angela Bassett can do no wrong when it comes to fashion because all of her looks lately have been top notch! Just this weekend, the starlet was spotted doing press while rocking a cream colored suit that we absolutely loved. She was also spotted on Instagram showing off the stunning look. Check it out below.https://www.instagram.com/p/Co0udhCuKam/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=8e419d7b-a83d-4c63-9165-c3886d24fcb9
We just love her sophisticated style! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s stunning red carpet look? Did she nail it?
Angela Bassett Steps Out In A Custom Lavender Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
