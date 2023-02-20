Angela Bassett Steps Out In A Custom Lavender Gown

As for her hair, she wore her dark tresses in a classic, sleek style that had a middle part and was tucked behind her ears. Basset was all smiles as she served for the cameras on the red carpet of the film awards.Check it out below.

It’s true, Angela Bassett can do no wrong when it comes to fashion because all of her looks lately have been top notch! Just this weekend, the starlet was spotted doing press while rocking a cream colored suit that we absolutely loved. She was also spotted on Instagram showing off the stunning look. Check it out below.https://www.instagram.com/p/Co0udhCuKam/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=8e419d7b-a83d-4c63-9165-c3886d24fcb9

We just love her sophisticated style! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s stunning red carpet look? Did she nail it?

