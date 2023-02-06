‘Friends First’ | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Friends First”

As we celebrate this time of the year where people celebrate love, I want to give you some tips for my book “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!” that I wrote with my bride Dee. We’ve been married for going on 40 years and have not had an argument in over 35 years. Today I want to share a powerful tip: Friends first. We have found that the best marriages happen when you are married to your best friend. See, we all know that people get married for all sorts of reasons. Like someone looks good or drove a fancy car, but the best marriages happen when you really like the person you’re married to. And if you are not presently married to the person who is your best friend, we got tips in the book to help you become better friends and best friends.

So, today’s tip is friends first.

