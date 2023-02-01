100 Black Men Roundtable Discussion: Suicide Prevention And Mental Awareness

Uncle Funky Larry Jones sat down with an amazing group of health professionals along with members of the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston for our first episode of the 100 Roundtable Discussion. From The Warwick in Houston we talked about how we as a community can address the alarming rise of suicides among our people.

Guests Include

Dr. Justin Washington, President 100 Black Men OF Metropolitan Houston

Vaughn O’Neil, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist

Jamail Johnson, President Elect. 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston

Darnell Joseph, Chairman Emeritus 100 Black Men OF Metropolitan Houston

Dr. Kai Lang, Executive Coach, for Emotions Embraced LLC.