Tennessee Cops Were Fired Faster For Consensual Sex Than Police Who Shoot Black People

By now, you’ve likely heard about the gaggle of La Vergne, Tennessee, cops who got caught copulating on company time and lying about it during an investigation into the allegations. If you’re unaware of what happened, now-former officer Megan Hall was accused of engaging in sex-cop-ades with six male officers. Hall was fired along with four of the six officers she’s accused of having steamy and salacious sex romps with while the other two officers were suspended.

Now, obviously, there have been plenty of jokes made at the expense of Hall and her blue-sex-lives-matter co-conspirators. I mean, it’s the kind of story that easily lends itself to humor. Just think of all the quips that can be made about the probable misuse of department-issue handcuffs or the fact that this isn’t exactly the kind of gang-bang police are meant to be policing. Predictably, the term “blue balls” has come up a lot.

But there’s a much more serious side to this story and I would be remiss if I didn’t point out one notable truth: It was far easier to fire these cops for having consensual sex than it often is to fire cops for killing and/or brutalizing Black people.

For example, in the midst of the La Vergne blue-on-blue sex scandal going viral, another story involving another law enforcement agency in Tennessee police backs up that premise: In Memphis, police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are currently looking into the death of a Black man named Tyre Nichols, who died in a hospital a few days after his encounter with police.

From CNN:

On January 8, the police department announced officers pulled over a motorist for reckless driving the previous day. “As officers approached the driver of the vehicle, a confrontation occurred and the suspect fled the scene on foot,” officials said in a statement posted on social media.

Officers pursued the suspect and again attempted to take him into custody when another confrontation occurred before the suspect was apprehended, according to police.

“Afterward, the suspect complained of having a shortness of breath, at which time an ambulance was called to the scene. The suspect was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition,” officials said.

The post Tennessee Cops Were Fired Faster For Consensual Sex Than Police Who Shoot Black People appeared first on NewsOne.

