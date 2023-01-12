The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Only a week into her run as Arkansas governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is already doing the most. She has banned the word Latinx.

As spotted on Raw Story the former White House Press Secretary has signed several executive orders for her state. Within hours of being sworn in she has formally forbidden the use of the term Latinx by any of the state’s agencies. Therefore all Arkansas state controlled communications will rely on the words “Latino,” “Latina” or “Hispanic.”

The official Arkansas website details her reasoning as to which “Ethnically insensitive and pejorative language has no place in official government documents or government employee titles”. The order also reads “The government has a responsibility to respect its citizens and use ethnically appropriate language, particularly when referring to ethnic minorities”. Ed Morales, author of Latinx: The New Force in American Politics and Culture, tells NBC News he thinks this is a move to pander to her “Anti-Woke” constituency. “It is something that seems to be tied to things that they object to, which is really anything that prioritizes marginalized people and marginalized points of view,” he said.

In addition to the band other executive orders include one prohibiting indoctrination and critical race theory in schools and another order that aims to reduce government waste and ensure that tax dollars are spent wisely by implementing a hiring freeze throughout all state agencies.

The post Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans Word "Latinx" appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

