Former Mo City Officer Who Had His Wife Killed Set For Execution Tonight

Robert “Bob” Fratta, a former Missouri City officer, is set to be executed Tuesday (Jan 10) for hiring two people to kill his wife nearly 30 years ago.

Farah Fratta, a mother of three, was shot to death in her home in 1994. Robert, now 65 years old, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the murder, which was motivated by money and custody of their children according to authorities. The two other men involved in the plot were also sentenced to death, but Fratta is the first to face execution.