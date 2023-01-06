Shocking story out of Newport News, Virginia: A 6-year-old student is in custody after shooting a teacher at Richneck Elementary School. The teacher, described as a woman in her 30s, now faces life-threatening injuries as authorities and a community searches for answers.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed a first grade student has been identified as the shooting suspect at a 5:30 p.m. press conference. The chief also stated that the shooting was not accidental.

According to reports, the shooting took place around 2:00 pm. No students were injured.

“All the children inside the school have been taken from the room with their teachers, and escorted to the gymnasium. They’re all safe in there.” Chief Drew said. “They’re actually in there with with counselors and officers. [They’re] cutting up a little bit… It’s good to see them laughing. We want to make sure that they’re OK.”

“The police did an amazing job, they were here very, very quickly along with the sheriff’s office. We are ensuring that everyone is safe, we are ensuring that everyone is accounted for,” said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones. “This is a long day for Newport News. We’re going to ensure that everyone’s taken care of.”

6-Year-Old Student In Custody After Shooting Teacher At School was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com