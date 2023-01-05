HomeContests

Win $10,000 In Shabana Motors SHOOT YOUR SHOT Giveaway!

Someone is gonna walk away with a big bag

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Shoot Your Shot

Source: General / Radio One

SHABANA MOTORS “SHOOT YOUR SHOT” 10K GIVEAWAY  Starting Monday, January 9th w’ere giving you a shot to win TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS! Listen for the SHABANA MOTORS SONG OF THE HOUR to be announced:

7AM & 9AM WITH GOOD MORNING H-TOWN  2PM & 5PM WITH GMAN AND JQUE  7PM & 9PM WITH YOUNG JAS

Be the 9th caller when you hear the Shabana Motors song played to qualify to win $10K. ONE GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH  POWERED BY SHABANA MOTORS – PUT YOUR LIFE ON DRIVE!

Good luck! Hit the next page for official contest rules.

1 2Next page »

More From TheBoxHouston
Close