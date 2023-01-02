Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Think Big This Year”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

WATCH BELOW

READ BELOW

Hey, it’s another great day Happy New Year. This is Dr. Willie Jolley! I want to say to everybody, Happy, Happy New Year. It’s time to win this year. I want you to go out this year with a new excitement, a new expectation about the New Year. See, many people on New Year’s Eve sing the song “Should auld acquaintance be forgot And never brought to mind? Should auld acquaintance be forgot And the days of auld lang syne? For auld lang syne, my dear For auld lang syne We’ll drink a cup of kindness yet For the sake of auld lang syne.”

Well, if you sing that song, I encourage you now to live it. Pass a cup of kindness. Share with others and give good to others and have a high expectation that what you give and what you get this year. Make a commitment to give and help others and you will in return you’ll actually help yourself and state emphatically that you will make this a great year and keep saying it over and over again because your words and your expectations have impact on your manifestations. Happy New Year.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

How To Think Big This Year | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com