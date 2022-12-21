Here’s Where To Stay Warm in Houston During The Upcoming Freeze

Hey Houstonians, prepare for some frigid temperatures over the next few days. The arctic blast is expected to come in a little earlier than expected on Thursday midday, and there are places you and your loved ones can go to remain warm.
Below is a list of warming centers opening across Houston:
Green House International Church & NACC (200 W Greens Road) — opening today at 6 p.m.
Lakewood Church (3700 Southwest Freeway) — opening Thursday at 5 p.m.
George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida De Las Americas) — opening Thursday at 3 p.m.
Moody Community Center (3725 Fulton St.) — opening Thursday at 3 p.m.
Fonde Recreation Center (110 Sabine St.) — opening Thursday at 3 p.m.
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center (6719 W Montgomery Road) — opening Thursday at 3 p.m.
Houston Recovery Center (150 N Chenevert St.) — opening Thursday at 2 p.m.