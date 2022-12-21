Here’s Where To Stay Warm in Houston During The Upcoming Freeze

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Hey Houstonians, prepare for some frigid temperatures over the next few days. The arctic blast is expected to come in a little earlier than expected on Thursday midday, and there are places you and your loved ones can go to remain warm.

Below is a list of warming centers opening across Houston:

Green House International Church & NACC (200 W Greens Road) — opening today at 6 p.m.

Lakewood Church (3700 Southwest Freeway) — opening Thursday at 5 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida De Las Americas) — opening Thursday at 3 p.m.

Moody Community Center (3725 Fulton St.) — opening Thursday at 3 p.m.

Fonde Recreation Center (110 Sabine St.) — opening Thursday at 3 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center (6719 W Montgomery Road) — opening Thursday at 3 p.m.

Houston Recovery Center (150 N Chenevert St.) — opening Thursday at 2 p.m.