Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her breakout role in the television series “Cheers,” and the “Look Who’s Talking” movie franchise, has passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 71.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her children True and Lillie Parker shared via Alley’s Twitter account. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

The siblings chose to remember their mother’s “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Alley took home not only an Emmy Award but a Golden Globe for her role as Rebecca Howe on “Cheers” in 1991.

Following the show’s final season, the actress found further critical praise for her work on the comedy series “Veronica’s Closet” in addition to her portrayal of Rose Marie Clericuzio in the 1997 crime mini-series, “The Last Don.”

According to her children, Alley was being treated at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida.

‘Cheers’ And ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Actress Kirstie Alley Passes Away at 71 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com