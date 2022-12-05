Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes No Longer On ‘GMA 3’ After Relationship Exposed

Good Morning America 3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been pulled off the air just days after their controversial relationship was exposed.
The Daily Mail first broke the news and provided receipts in the form of photos showing the two colleagues looking happy in “forbidden love” and social media went to town over the alleged affair. According to the site, both Robach and Holmes Robach and Holmes both separated from their spouses in August but have been seen lately wearing their wedding rings recently. But was that just a cover-up to keep their relationship a secret?
RELATED STORY: Second Affair Involving GMA’s T.J. Holmes Revealed
According to TMZ, ABC News’ President, Kim Godwin, made the decision to pull the couple off the show after the relationship became an “internal and external distraction.”
Godwin was also quoted saying, “And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.”
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Both Amy and TJ have been quiet about their relationship since the news broke but quickly deleted their social media accounts. Some say TJ made a subtle joke about their whirlwind of a week on the show Friday, note their wedding rings are missing, but you be the judge.
Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez will host GMA3 Monday, no word if they are permanent or how long they will take over the duties.
- T.I. Talks Music, Holiday Gifts + His New Tablet Tech with 979!
- Remy Martin Presents The Usher Las Vegas Fly Away Contest: Enter to Win!
- Enter The IJustGotHit Christmas Bike Giveaway!
- Amanda Seales ‘Public Seales Announcement’ What Makes A Man Of God?
- ‘Cheers’ And ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Actress Kirstie Alley Passes Away at 71
- A London Tattoo Shop Is Offering Free Laser Removals Of Kanye Tattoos
- Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
- Fans React To Keke Palmer’s Pregnancy News
- Michelle Obama Is Giving Fly Girl Style Vibes On Her ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour
- If You Went Missing, How Many Americans Would Know Your Story?
- Gabby Sibide Reveals She’s Been Secretly Married For Over a Year
- Baker Mayfield Cut By Panthers After 7 Games
- Chloe And Halle Bailey Oozed Glamour At The 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes No Longer On ‘GMA 3’ After Relationship Exposed was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com