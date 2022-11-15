Paul Wall & Gary Clark Jr’s SoundClash Perfectly Curated For The Lonestar State

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

On November 10th, the City of Houston played host to The Red Bull SoundClash featuring H-Town legend Paul Wall and guitar phenom Gary Clark Jr. The musical mashup brought fans of various sound genres to the esteem 713 Music Hall, and the evening was nothing short of extraordinary with surprise guests, and electrified audience and a medley of classic material.

The event, which debuted right here in Clutch City last December, is a true testament to the power music has to bring people together. H-Town’s music seen is ripe with talent from the worlds of Hip-Hop, R&B, Alternative and Soul and boasts a fanfare sizeable enough to support those genres and more.

Paul Wall gave audience members an unforgettable medley of many of his classics as well as surprise cameos by Big Pokey and Lil Keke. Aside from the candy cars and local stars, the city was still riding the high from a World Series Win via the Houston Astros just five days prior.

Hailing from Austin, Texas aka “The Live Music Capital of the World,” Gary Clark Jr was well equipped to match the energy Paul Wall & Friends brought onstage. Known for his unique fusion of soul, rock and blues (sprinkled in with a hip hop flair), Clark Jr. masterfully served his existing fans in the crowd while offering the uninitiated a rocking introduction to his style with his performance of “Bright Lights.”

For fans of both artists, it truly was a momentous musical mashup, straight from The Lone Star State.