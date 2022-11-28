Megan The Stallion Makes History As The First Black Woman To Cover The ‘Forbes’ Under 30 Issue

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is on some “real hot girl s$@t.” The rapper made history as the first Black woman to cover the Forbes’s Under 30 Issue.

If “started from the bottom now we’re here” was a person, its identical twin would be Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston native recently sat down with Forbes Senior Writer Jabari Young to discuss her music, her grind, and most importantly, her budding empire.

Megan’s Latest Album

After getting word from Young that she is the first to grace the Forbes Under 30 Issue cover as a Black woman, Megan chuckled and then let out an excited scream. “It’s really hard to be the first something in 2022, so ahhhhh,” stated Megan. Megan and Young discussed her latest album, Traumazine, and how this project forced her to confront some bottled-up emotions. “This album was really personal to me. This is like the first time I ever talked about things that I’m feeling or talked about things that I’m going through. So, it kind of made me nervous to write these songs. It makes me nervous to perform some of these songs. To be vulnerable can make me a little nervous sometimes,” said Megan.

Watching Her Coins

When it comes to making dollars, Megan is no stranger. Hustling is in her DNA, and according to the WAP rapper, she’s just getting started. “I want to be bigger than just my music. I want people to know Megan as everything she ever wanted to be,” declared the artist. And just because she’s making bank and on her way to making lots more, Megan is being wise about her coins. One of the biggest lessons she’s learned about the business side of music is to “save your money,” she said. “I still haven’t made a stupid, crazy purchase. My jewelry is expensive, and my house was expensive, outside of that, I’m not buying 100 cars. Learn how to make your money work for you,” Megan remarked.

To read or watch the Megan Thee Stallion Forbes interview, click here.

