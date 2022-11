The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

IJustGotHit.com’s annual bike giveaway returns for 2022!

Beginning on Monday, November 28 the bike giveaway begins. Enter for a chance to win a Christmas bike and access to Christmas Party hosted by Godsey-Martin ijustgothit.com, Majic 102.1 and 97.9 The Box; Saturday, December 10th at a secret Main Event location.

See official rules on the next page!

1 2Next page »