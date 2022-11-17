Win a $100 Digital Gift Card with Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’ Contest!

The eagerly-anticipated sequel to “Enchanted,” which reunites original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden and also stars Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays, is directed by Adam Shankman and features new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. “Disenchanted” begins streaming November 18, exclusively on Disney+…just in time to brighten up the holiday season.

