The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

I Just Got Hit and 97.9 The Box are ready to bless forty lucky families with a $500 Shopping Spree! If 2022 has been a tough year for your family and you need a little help, let us know! We’re ready to help.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TO WIN

*This is a Godsey Martin Ijustgothit.com owned and operated contest we are solely the promoter of the contest.