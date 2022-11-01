The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

It is with sad news that we had to report the passing of Migos rapper, Takeoff this morning. Da Brat was explaining the news she received, the conversations she’s had with the late rapper and the state of rap. Listen to the Hot Spot and let’s celebrate the life of Takeoff below.

Hot Spot: Da Brat Shares What Happened With Takeoff’s Passing & The State Of Rap [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com