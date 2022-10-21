Wait A Minute: Princess Love Admits To Participating In Threesomes Just To Please Ray J

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

What lengths are you willing to go to please your husband or wife? Well, Princess Love welcomed the company of other women in their bedroom to keep Ray J happy, and apparently, it was not enough.

In a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, the rocky couple is once again beefing with each other. The argument gets juicy when Ray J tells his soon-to-be ex-wife that “anything I’ve ever done, you’ve done it with me.”

What the “One Wish” singer is referring to is Princess Love hooking up with other women Ray J brings into the couple’s bed.

During her confessional, Princess Love admits to participating in threesomes because, at the time, she loved her husband so much and wanted to show he didn’t have to step out on their union because she is fun too.

“There’s been times where it’s like, I love Ray so much, I tried to do the whole, threesome thing.” She continues, “because, you don’t have to go outside of the relationship, I can be fun too. But, nothing is ever enough for Ray.”

Princess tells Ray J she can’t keep “sacrificing” herself and her sanity to keep Ray J happy by being something she’s not.

Divorce Is Still On The Horizon For The Couple

During the reunion episode for Love & Hip Hop: Miami Princess Love and Ray J and his perm went at it further. It’s clear there is no love lost between these two, and they need to hurry up and just sign those papers.

Ray J is too busy teaming up with coon in boots, aka Ye, aka Kanye West, to get back at his sex tape co-star Kim Kardashian. He was also at Candace Owen’s premiere for her bootleg Black Lives Matter documentary.

Princess, it’s time to move on. Ray J isn’t worth the headache anymore.

