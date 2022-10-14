The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj and Latto got into a beef real bad on Twitter and it shocked everyone. It started when Nicki Minaj felt slighted about her single Super Freaky Girl being nominated in the pop category which she feels will give her a slimmer chance at winning. But while venting about her issue with the Grammys, she mentioned Latto’s Big Energy single. From there the girls started pulling receipts and hitting below the belt!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj & Latto Beef Explained! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com