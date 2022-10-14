STREAMED: Lil Baby Drops “It’s Only Me,” Lil Yachty Takes The Wock To “Poland,” & More

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby — It’s Only Me

Lil Baby has become one of rap’s most prominent figures. Following 2018’s Harder Than Ever and 2020’s My Turn, the chart-topping emcee unleashes his newest album, It’s Only Me.

Despite the album’s title, Baby enlists a few of his famous friends for this release. Future, Young Thug, and Nardo Wick appear on the project. Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty also make appearances. YC, Wheezy, and Cubeatz are among the LP’s producers.

Baby says this album is meant to be digested carefully. “I got a lot on the album,” he tells “The Experience Podcast.” “You gotta listen to what I’m saying…Listen to what I’m saying and understand that because there’s real sh-t in there.”

The rising star says the 23-song project is a gift to fans who’ve been waiting. “I could’ve put 15 songs out and just added seven more songs, then put out another album,” he tells AP. “I could put out two albums in no time. But I haven’t put nothing out in two years. It’s almost really going on three (years). … I’m not going to drop a deluxe.”

Stream It’s Only Me below.

Juice WRLD & Marshmello — “Bye Bye”

Juice WRLD and Marshmello became a dynamic duo over the years. Now, in the wake of Juice’s tragic passing, the famed producer is releasing one more of those collabs: “Bye Bye.”

Over thumping production, Juice WRLD sings about love gone wrong. “Oh my, get out my life / I hit her with a bye, bye, bye, bye,” he sings. “You’re out your mind / I’m out of pills and you’re out of lines or lines / It stays dark outside.”

This could be a taste of even more things to come. “I can’t wait for the world to hear all the music we made together,” Marshmello says in a social media statement dedicated to the beloved late artist. “Your legacy will live forever.”

The two powerhouses joined forces on songs like “Come & Go” and “Hate the Other Side” prior to Juice’s death. He tragically passed away in 2019. He was 21. Listen to “Bye Bye” below.

Lil Yachty — “Poland”

Lil Yachty caused an online craze with the release of his newest single, “Poland.” The track came out on Soundcloud and a fury of memes soon followed. Now, it’s officially out across digital streaming platforms.

“I took the Wock to Poland,” Lil Boat sings on the cut. “I’ve been fiendin’ like I’m Keenan, ridin’ around with the KelTec,” he raps on the track. “I’ve been leanin’, baby girl, I’ve been leanin’ / Phone starts ringing, battling all my demons.”

“Poland” amassed more than 6 million streams on Soundcloud alone. Famed director Cole Bennett shot the track’s music video, bringing in another 4 million streams on YouTube. Now, the song sees new energy across DSPs.

Lil Yachty recently spoke about the song’s origin on ZIAS! “I was actually just trolling and my mans was drinking a Poland Springs water bottle. I mean, obviously, I had some Wock. But he had the Poland Springs water bottle. The song was a joke. I was just trolling. It leaked. That’s why it’s technically not finished. It’s just a verse.”

Listen to “Poland” below.

Doechii — “Stressed”

Doechii continues to deliver new music. Shortly after releasing her she / her / black b—h EP, the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee unveils her newest single, “Stressed.”

“I must be lost in my regrets, I must be down, I must be stressed,” Doechii raps on the track. “I’ve got like thirteen years of age that I ain’t still got off my chest / It must be so much more to life, if I had diamonds and baguettes.”

48thST, lotosh, and Little Island produced the new joint. “Album track I fear, getting closer I fear,” Doechii told fans on social media.

But there’s more from the TDE star. Her song “I Told Em” also appears in the trailer for Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s forthcoming film, Wendell & Wild.

Listen to “Stressed” below.

