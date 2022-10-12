Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance who recently celebrated 25 years together in marriage, and all we can say is: couple goals!

The beautiful couple took to Instagram to share an emotional video from inside their milestone anniversary party which featured the couple’s close friends and family members who all gathered together to share in Angela and Courtney’s everlasting love.

In the heartfelt video, Angela lets her followers in on a few home videos from the couple’s family and shows off their love and happiness as the couple was all smiles and danced the night away alongside their family and friends on this milestone anniversary.

The actress shared the loving video on her IG page earlier today along with the caption:

“25 years…

When we first got married, we couldn’t wait to say we made it to 10 years! Now look at how far we’ve come!

As Frankie says, “Joy and pain are like sunshine and rain…” Whew! He sure was right!

We’ve had ups, we’ve had downs; we gained two amazing children; but lost cherished family members and friends…

We’ve had successes, we’ve had failures; we’ve had spectacular wins, we’ve had devastating losses…

But through it all there’s been one, beautiful constant: We’ve always had each other!

Thank you God for each and everyone one of these 25 years! We can’t wait to do 25 more! 10/12/1997 ”

What a caption! Check out the video below!

We just love their love! Happy 25th wedding anniversary to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance!

