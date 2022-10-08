Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Fashion Goals In Latest IG Photo Set

Megan Thee Stallion is still giving us major style goals with her firey red hair and took to Instagram earlier this week to show off another look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the “Savage” rapper donned an all baby blue two piece look that fit her like a glove. The two-piece ensemble featured a cardigan like top which she wore unbuttoned at the midriff to show off her toned abs and curvy backside. She paired the look with a matching baby blue mini skirt that featured fur detailing at the hem and waist. She paired the look with her signature over the top Halloween designed nails and wore minimal jewelry, with only dainty earrings in her ears. She also added a baby blue Chanel hang bag to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she kept her firey red hair era going and rocked tight curls throughout her hair with the sides of her hair pulled back to show off her gorgeous face.The beauty shared the look with her millions of Instagram followers, posting a photo set with the simple caption, “” Check out the sexy photo set below.