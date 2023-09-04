Win $1,000, Hotel Stay PLUS 4 Passes To The State Fair Classic!!

This is it sports fans, here’s your chance to attend The State Fair Classic in style! Enter today for your chance to win the ultimate college football experience.
One lucky winner will receive FOUR tickets to the State Fair Classic football game, to be held on Sept 30, 2023 in Dallas, Texas and a 2-night hotel stay at the State Fair Classic host hotel PLUS Cash in the amount of One Thousand Dollars!!
Complete the form below to enter.
Good luck! Hit the next page for Official Contest Rules.
