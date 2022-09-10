Kanye West Declares He’s “Releasing All Grudges” Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Billionaire rapper/producer Kanye West, 45, has declared that he is turning his life around after news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II broke.

“Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light,” West wrote in an Instagram post where he also shared two photos of the deceased monarch.

[Note: He has since deleted the IG post, but this is the Internet.]

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiRvh0VufLS/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The rapper has also deleted many posts that he had been criticized for in recent days including criticism of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family.

Kanye shares North, nine, Chicago, four, Saint, six, and Psalm, three, with the Kardashians star. He was in conflict with his wife and her family related to where the children would attend school, according to The Mirror.

West had also been on a social media tangent toward fashion retail giants Gap and Adidas who he has been in business relationships and business conflicts with.

As previously reported, The Gap had been excluding West from meetings. The company and the rap star had collaborated on a unique collaboration with Balenciaga. The capsule is displayed in trash bags in Gap stores earning the ire of fans. Yet, in an interview with Fox News, West said, “This is, like, not a joke. This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life, you know? I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people,” he said. West would go on to say that people online shouldn’t “clown the creators” because that will “make innovators and other designers” start acting “less brave.”

Gap and Adidas are not the only ones who had been earning West’s disdain. He also made comments about Pete Davidson who had been dating Kardashian. The couple broke up in recent weeks after months of harassment from West including an animated depiction of a violent video featuring the former SNL star with a severed head.





