The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is making her rounds for New York Fashion Week and was already spotted giving us fashion envy with her killer style!

Earlier today, Lori’s longtime stylist, Elly Karamoh, took to Instagram to show off one of the starlet’s fabulous looks from the most fashionable weekend of the year where the beauty rocked a grey Fendi look to absolute perfection.

The social media influencer wore the grey Fendi trench coat off the shoulder and wrapped aound her waist as a dress which fit her perfectly. The ensemble featured Fendi’s signature logo throughout and definitely gave us high fashion vibes.

She paired the fashionable ensemble with hot pink pointed toe pumps, a yellow handbag, and wore her cheek length hair in a straight bob that was parted over to one side of her face with a wispy bang that fell just above her eyes. She rocked minimal jewelry for this look and only accessorized the ensemble with stud diamond earrings in her ears and a dainty diamond necklace as she strutted her stuff ahead of her big fashion night out.

Elly shared a short video Reel of Lori’s full outfit on his Instagram page, posting the video along with the caption, “The one the only @loriharvey styled by me wearing @fendi tonight #NYFW #StyledByEllyKaramoh”

Check out the fashionable video below.

Lori is two for two with her New York Fashion Week looks and we can’t wait to see what she’ll pull out nxt! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s NYFW look? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

Lori Harvey Slays In A Fendi Trench Coat At NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com