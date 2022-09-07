Yung Miami Sizzles On Social Media In A Body Suit And A Barely There Thong

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Caresha, please!!

Yung Miami sent the internet spiraling this week. On Monday, the famous femcee shared a few sizzling recap photos from the first night of the City Girls world tour alongside Jack Harlow. The 28-year-old star snapped a few photos of herself wearing a white sequins Jimelle Levon bodysuit that showed off her cinched waist and bodacious backside. Perched on top of her green room table, the rapper served smoldering looks to the camera as she donned long, straight black hair and white boots. Miami topped the look off with a light pink eye shadow and soft foundation.

Before taking the stage Monday, Yung Miami kept the heat cranked up over the weekend on Instagram, where things got a little cheeky with the Florida native.

The rapper sent stans into sheer chaos after she posted a series of sexy photos wearing a cropped “City Girl” letterman jacket and a super thin thong decked out with charms. Miami’s derriere was on full display as she shared a few angles of her barely there outfit. Naturally, fans flocked to the comment section to applaud the rap star on her tip-top physique.

“Show out thennnn,” wrote one Instagram user. While another person chimed in, “Yess ma’am real bad.”

In the caption, Yung Miami directed fans to purchase the sizzling thong seen in the photos on her Caresha Please website. The rap star recently launched a new collection called “Real Bad” filled with casual attire and fun sleepwear items. Fans can cop the “Real Bad Thong Charm” for a cool 45 bucks.

We see the marketing there, sis!

We got to say, Yung Miami looks so good these days. What do you think about her sexy attire lately? Sound off in the comment section.

