Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Latest IG Post

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to show off her killer curves and style earlier today while vacationing in the tropical sun and we’re here for it!

The racy photo featured the beauty wearing a trendy crop top and matching bikini bottoms along with a blue bucket hat. She served face and body as she posed on a balcony during her tropical vacay and showed off the trendy look from all angles. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs in a cute style with two pigtail like braids displayed underneath her bucket hat.

Taking to the social media platform, the beauty shared the sexy photos carousel of herself and captioned the look, “grass is greener where you water it ,” for her 12.6 million Instagram followers.

Check out the post below.

Ever since Jordy announced her new playboy Centerfold partnership earlier this summer, the beauty has certainly been serving on the ‘Gram! She made the big announcement when she shared a photo of herself and confirmed the big news. “Excited to announce my newest partnership with @playboycenterfold @playboy link is in bio for all of the exclusive content ” she captioned the sexy photo. Check it out here.

Our good sis looks good!

