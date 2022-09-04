Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Can’t Contact Him After Domestic Violence Arrest

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s life continues to be nothing but struggle after dropping dime on his own associates and becoming a Hip-Hop pariah in the process. In the latest, his own girlfriend can’t even contact him due to their recent history of domestic violence.

Apparently, 6ix9ine thinks the whole things is unnecessary, but alas, laws.

Reports TMZ:

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tekashi’s girlfriend of 4 years, Jade, is prohibited from having any communication with him, including phone calls, texts, letters and social media.

Jade’s also barred from using a third party to contact 6ix9nine … and she’s got to stay at least 500 feet away from 69.

Tekashi tells TMZ … his relationship with Jade is fine, and he’s allowing Jade and her child to stay in his Florida home until the case is resolved. 69 tells us he will shack up in a hotel as the legal process plays out, and when it’s over he will move back in with Jade and her kid.

We’re going to guess no one, except Jade, maybe, is feeling badly for that guy. Just saying.

