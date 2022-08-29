Congrats! Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to long-time partners Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Diab for welcoming their first child together!

MTV’s Nessa announced the two became parents a couple of weeks ago with an Instagram post saying they are over the moon with growing their family.

The new mother decided to share the birth of their baby since she would be working the MTV’s Video Music Awards this past Sunday, making it her first time working since having her baby.

“I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!” she wrote in the post.

The two have reportedly been together since 2015 and plan on sharing more about their new baby soon.

