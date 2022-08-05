The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Doja Cat has a great remedy for annoying hair – shave it off. The “Woman” rapper hopped on Instagram Live to debut a fresh buzz cut and barely-there eyebrows, and she explains that she simply doesn’t like to have hair.

Doja Cat reassured her fans that she was not having a 2007 Brittney Spears moment. In fact, she’s doing great and just wanted to rid her head of hair. “I just do not like to have hair. I remember feeling so f*&^ing just exhausted with working out, like whenever I went to go train, and I’d be wearing wigs and they’d be getting tacky.” The artist went on to explain how the wigs would be sliding and peeling off her head while she was exercising, and this took her focus off the task at hand because she was more concerned with how she looked than getting fit. “And I can’t believe it took me this long to be like ‘shave your f*&^ing head,” stated Doja Cat.

Fans praised her bold decision and wished her well. Comedienne B Simone applauded Doja Cat for her hair decision and commented on how freeing the process is. “It’s one of the most freeing things I’ve ever done go doja .”

When it comes to style, Doja Cat rocks to the tune of her drum. Therefore, we are not surprised by this new ‘do. In fact, it fits Doja quite nicely.

Doja Cat Shaves Her Hair And Eyebrows Explaining ‘I Just Do Not Like To Have Hair’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com