This is it baby, we’ve got passes for you and a friend to check out the hottest show in Houston.

It’s going down this Friday, August 5 at The House of Blues Houston. Legendary group Three 6 Mafia will be in town with performances by Chamillionaire and Paul Wall. You’ll get box seats to the show PLUS access to a special Meet and Greet with Three 6 Mafia.

Fill out the form below to enter and hit the next page for official contest rules. Good luck!

