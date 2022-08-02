The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

In an exclusive interview with Sam Sylk of WZAK in Cleveland, Ohio, Bill Bellamy spoke about the death of his father and the trauma that comes with losing a parent. He also touched on his new podcast Top Billin’ With Bill Bellamy and made time to discuss his feelings around the Will Smith apology to Chris Rock.

“I want to send my condolences,” Sam said as they shifted the conversation from Bellamy’s podcast. “When you lose a parent… I lost my father back in December.”

“Ain’t it crazy?” Bill replied. “You know, when you lose your parents man, it’s nothing that will prepare you for that moment.”

Bellamy’s father died on June 8. While that alone is enough to send most people into a heavy grieving period, it was devastatingly accented by the loss of his father-in-law on May 17.

“Because I feel like, for me, I’m functional. You know, I can do all the things that I’m capable of doing. But under the surface, I feel the pain of it.”

Later in the interview Sylk asked about the situation with Bill’s sister, who has been in the news recently regarding the peculiar scheduling of their father’s funeral.

Bill Bellamy on Death of Father, Family Drama: ‘People Express Grief Differently’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com