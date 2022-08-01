We All God…And We All The Devil, Too: ‘P-Valley’ Episode 8

As season two of ‘P-Valley‘ nears its end, it seems that the show will continue to leave us on the edges of our seats. Although this episode wasn’t as action-packed as some of the previous weeks, there were still some very important moments that happened that will surely shape the last two episodes.

‘The Death Drop’ showed us just how much of a wild place Chucalissa can be (as if we didn’t already know). One of the main plot points besides the Pynk reopening is the mayoral race that’s taking place in the city. We find out that Andre’s father is actually not deceased but instead is in prison, on death row. The discovery is a big shot to his campaign because he seemed to be the frontrunner in the race and the news compromises everything he’s worked towards to this point. Unlike Andre (Parker Sawyers), Patrice (Harriet D. Foy) is completely open and honest about her past. While being interviewed, she admits to all of the things she did that might put her in an unfavorable eye to the public. She seemed like the biggest threat to become mayor until Corbin Kyle (Dan Johnson) donates $10,000 to her campaign and then pays her a huge brick of cash in hopes that she would either drop out of the race.

The reason why the mayoral race is so important is because whoever wins will basically control the fate of the Pynk. Hailey (Elarica Johnson) is still not sold on taking the 5 million she was offered by Georgie (Lee Garrington) because she strongly believes it’s worth ten. Georgie warns Hailey that the current offer is the last one. While she tries to get what she believes she deserves, she’s also is actively trying to help a friend do the same. The grand re-re-re opening of the Pynk is very near and a familiar face returned this episode. While Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) was hoping that his go to girl Mercedes (Brandee Evans) would be ready to headline the club’s big night, she was definitely not. After providing Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton) with passports for her and her children to escape Derrick (Jordan Cox), Hailey suggested that she come back to the club where she made her name. Keyshawn’s plan is to make enough money to actually be able to leave her abusive husband for good. She convinces Derrick to let her go back to the club but she probably didn’t know that there was a whole lot going on already.

Keyshawn’s return was just in time though. Mercedes’ injury is limiting her from getting her mojo back and the Pynk desperately needed a showstopper especially because of the fact that she believes the two newest strippers can’t handle such a big ask. Roulette (Gail Bean) and Whisper (Psalams Salazar) had bigger fish to fry though. Whisper finally agrees to let Terrance pay her for sex, but with Roulette there as her security. Terrance is unhappy with the service and tries to underpay Whisper, which turned out to be a big mistake. Roulette holds him at gunpoint, with one round in the chamber of a revolver that she continuously keeps pulling the trigger of. In this exact scene, we realize why her name is what it is. It also shows us that in her past, she has definitely been face to face with death before and it doesn’t scare her. Whisper and Roulette end up taking Terrance’s money and car and eventually taking it to Duffy (Dominic Devore) in hopes that he can make a quick flip for it. It’s not sure where the storyline is going with these two but it’s obvious that they’re going to continue causing a ruckus.

Unlike the Roulette and Whisper, Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson ) didn’t use his gun to scare anyone. After attending Teak’s funeral, some Hurt Village OGs show Lil Murda a video that makes him show his darkest side. Their ex affiliate Pico is seen in the video taking blame for the death of Teak. Lil Murda takes it upon himself to confront his one time friend. Pico admits that everything he was saying was all talk and he didn’t mean any of it. The words didn’t mean anything to Lil Murda who made sure Pico couldn’t ever speak again. The word of the shooting quickly got back to Pico’s hood and we were reintroduced to a character from the first season, Mane (Thomas Q. Jones). He had just been released from prison and instead of going to try and retaliate, he spent time with Mercedes. The two discuss Mercedes future and what she wants out of it but there’s no way it’ a coincidence that he is now back on the show.

With only two episodes remaining, can we expect Lil Murda to catch another body? Is a gang war ensuing? Will Hailey get the 10 million that she adamantly thinks the Pynk deserves? Is Grandma Ernestine (Loretta Devine) going to make it though the season? Will Keyshawn’s re-arrival at the club change things for Diamond (Tyler Lepley) and Big Bone (Miracle Watts)? Episode 9 will surely be another roller coaster that we are highly anticipating!

Hop in the comments and let us know what you thought about this episode and what you expect to happen next week!

We All God…And We All The Devil, Too: ‘P-Valley’ Episode 8 was originally published on globalgrind.com