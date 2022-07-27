Two Black Girls Charged In Hate Crime For City Bus Attack

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

One of the biggest arguments that some white people have when it comes to being confronted about racism, be it past or present, is that sometimes they feel like no one addresses the hate they get for simply being white — this is usually the core point of “reverse racism” conversations.

Although many people out there believe white people are too privileged to actually be oppressed, a recent incident out of NYC that saw three Black girls attack an older white woman on a bus while shouting their distaste for white people might just give some validity to the debate.

The photo above posted by @NYPDHateCrimes shows all three ladies captured on what appears to be a security camera. According to CBS News, the attack happened while on the Q-52 MTA bus in the borough of Queens. Police described the incident as an argument between the aforementioned assailants and a 57-year-old woman, which ended with the latter getting struck in the head with an object.

More info on this racially-motivated attack out of New York below, via CBS News:

“Investigators say one of the suspects yelled, ‘I hate white people. I hate the way they talk.’ The suspects then got off the bus at Woodhaven Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue and ran away.

The victim suffered a cut on her head and had to get staples.

Tuesday, police say two of the three suspects have been apprehended. One of the suspects is 16, the other is 15. They face assault and aggravated harassment as a hate crime charges.”

There’s a lot to unpack here. The victim, whether she was white, Black, blue or purple, should’ve definitely been given enough respect as an elder to not have been physically assaulted by a group of teen girls. The suspects being so young also calls to mind their immaturity, but there’s definitely no excuse for what they’ve been accused of. We also don’t know the argument that transpired to make things escalate physically, but is there ever really an acceptable reason to send someone to the hospital with staples in their head?

Police are still searching for the third suspect, and urge anyone with information to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline (1-800-577-TIPS).

Answer this for us: are white people at risk of racial attacks as well? Sound off and let us know your thoughts.

Two Black Girls Charged In Hate Crime For City Bus Attack was originally published on blackamericaweb.com