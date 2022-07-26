Keke Palmer Slays In A Neon Prada Gown At ‘Nope’ Italy Premiere

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is still on the press run for her role in the latest Jordan Peele film, “Nope” and was recently spotted on the red carpet giving us glam in a neon Prada gown for the film’s Italy premiere that was everything!

For her look, the actress donned a long, neon green, strapless look from the designer that fit the beauty like a glove. She paired the look with long, black gloves and wore her hair in jumbo box braids that framed both sides of her face and wore Stuart Weitzman heels to set her entire look off right.

The multi talented entertainer shared her look on Instgram with her 11.2 million IG followers, posting a candid photo of herself modeling the look to perfection. “We worldwide!!! #NOPEmovie ” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

While the “Nope” movie is certainly on everybody’s radar this week, Keke recently had to shut down Zendaya comparison and the colorism comments after the film’s success

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote, “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

She then added, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

The actresses’ comments come after she was getting compared to Zendaya after fans saw her starring role in Nope.” The comparisons then sparked a conversation about colorism in Hollywood after she stole the show in the film with some arguing that this is her breakout moment in mainstream. However, real Keke Palmer fans already know that she’s been a household name for years, and her outstanding job in the new film comes as no surprise. Yes, she’s been THAT GIRL!

Keke Palmer Slays In A Neon Prada Gown At 'Nope' Italy Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com